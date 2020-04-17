Home

POWERED BY

Services
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Pappas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Pappas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Pappas Obituary
OLEAN - Elizabeth Pappas, 89, of 961 Kingston Drive, passed away on Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a stroke.

Services will be private at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -