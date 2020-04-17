|
OLEAN - Elizabeth Pappas, 89, of 961 Kingston Drive, passed away on Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a stroke.
Services will be private at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 17, 2020