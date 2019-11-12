|
CUBA - Elizabeth S. Edwards, 94, of 9 Grove St., Cuba, passed away Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) at Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, after a short illness.
Born on April 23, 1925, in Galeton, Pa., she was a daughter of Warren and Mildred Wilson Gilliland. On Sept. 28, 1947, in Cuba, she married George L. Edwards, her husband of 70 years, who passed away Oct. 25, 2017.
Prior to her marriage, she had worked for Acme Electric Corp. of Cuba, and later was a loving homemaker to her family.
Liz enjoyed crocheting; making Christmas ornaments and blankets; and spending time with her family.
She is survived by four sons, Alan (Janet) Edwards of Port Charlotte, Fla., Dale Edwards of Cuba, Michael Edwards of Acadia, Fla. and Robin (Tina Zalar) Edwards of Cuba; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethel Harris of West Clarksville; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Theodore Gilliland and Fred Gilliland.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery, Cuba.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
The family requests memorials be made to the Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, 141 E. State St., Wellsville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019