ALLEGANY - Elizabeth "Liz" Snyder, 84, former resident of Five Mile Road, received her angel wings, Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with Alzheimer's, at The Pines Nursing Home, in Olean.
Liz was born on Sept. 25, 1936, in Austin, Pa., a daughter of Frank B. and Josephine A. Spina DeMart. On Oct. 29, 1955, in Olean, she married her husband of 60 years, Edwin K. Snyder, II, who predeceased her April 17, 2016.
Liz worked many years for AVX, Cooper Power Systems and McGraw-Edison, where she retired in 1990.
She enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Liz also enjoyed dancing, knitting and reading Steven King books.
Liz is survived by four sons, Paul (Ellen) Snyder of Olean, Frank (Dawn) Snyder of Allegany, and Robert (Diann) Snyder and Joe (Annie) Snyder, both of Olean; a daughter, Virginia (James) MacNeal of Portville; 12 grandchildren, Bobbie Jo, Dawn, Ian, Edwin IV, Ronnie Megan, Ilyssa, Samantha (Roger Dean), Aimee (Justin Schumacher), Myrissa, Cody and Dylan; 10 great-grandchildren, Jamason, Brayden, Allie-Ann, Lillian, Wyatt, Bently, Trenten, Oakley, Harper and Ryker; a brother, Ralph DeMart of Spring Valley, Calif.; two sisters, JoAnn (Frank) Fischer and Fran (Barry) Clawson, both of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her loving husband, Ed, Liz was predeceased by her parents; a son, Edwin K. Snyder III in 1990; a brother, Perry DeMart; a sister, Madeline Mitchell; four sisters-in-law, Norma DeMart, Virginia DeMart, Louise Dieter and Ruth Carter; and two brothers-in-law, Norman Mitchell and Richard McMurtry.
Mom: You are a thing of beauty that will last forever in our hearts, we know heaven is a wonderful place because now it has our Mom.
A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced in the spring or summer of 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpink FuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.