Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Elizabeth (Allsopp) Eaton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - Ellen Elizabeth Allsopp Eaton, 98, loving wife of Dr. Stephen W. Eaton and past treasurer, president and director of the Association for Aid to the Blind in Olean, N.Y., died Sunday (June 23, 2019) at her residence, from complications due to aspiration pneumonia.



She was born in Newark, N.J., on Jan. 27, 1921, to Clifford and Amanda Werrlein Allsopp.



Betty was educated at Marshall Elementary in South Orange, N.J.; West Side High School in Newark, N.J.; and earned a bachelor of arts degree from William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y. in 1942.



During WWII, she worked for two years at the War Department's Office of Dependency Benefits in Newark, and then returned to Geneva in 1944 to serve as executive director of the Ontario County TB and Health Association.



On Dec. 22, 1946, she married Stephen W. Eaton, at St. Rose of Lima, in Newark, then moved to Ithaca, N.Y. She worked in the office of the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Cornell University, where her husband was completing his doctoral studies.



In 1949, they moved to Olean, where Dr. Eaton had accepted a job teaching in the Biology Department at St. Bonaventure University.



A year later, they bought property and made their home on the Ten Mile Road in Allegany, N.Y., where they lived for over 50 years.



Betty was a founding member of the St. Bonaventure Faculty Wives Club, and a parishioner of St. John the Baptist RC Church in Chipmonk, N.Y., a small hamlet on the Allegheny River.



In the 1950's, she became executive director of the Cattaraugus County TB and Health Association, which was housed in Olean's historic Bartlett House. In later years, she marshaled restoration of the Bartlett House, and became dedicated to the Olean Historical Society, serving as it's president from 1998 to 2005.



Betty enjoyed reading, antiquing, traveling with her husband on local field trips, and trips to Africa, Mexico, Central America, Panama and the Galapagos Islands. She collected regional artifacts and audited courses at St. Bonaventure in language, art and literature.



She authored a review of Chester Oakley: His Work on the St. Bonaventure University Campus," and in 1990, she and her husband wrote "Pro Patria," a compilation of brief biographies recognizing and honoring students and alumni of Hobart and William Smith Colleges who died in WWII.



Mr. Eaton is survived by her husband; her foster son, Robert (Ann) Werrlein; grandchildren, Stephen Werrlein, Elizabeth Ketterman and Susan Farley; eight great-grandchildren; her brother George's wife, Mary Allsopp; a nephew, Michael Allsopp; a niece, Georgiana Forbes; and their children; and numerous nieces and nephews among the Eaton family. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close