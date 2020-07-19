CERES - Ellen M. "Granne" Reesher enjoyed over 80 years of remarkable health before the Lord ushered her into His presence, on Wednesday (July 15, 2020).
He shortened any suffering she might experience after the three years that she kicked cancer's butt.
Born on Monday, May 15, 1933, in Olean, she was the daughter of Hjalmar "Yum" and Bernice Green Anderson. On Dec. 19, 1953, in Olean, she married Francis O. Reesher, who predeceased her on Feb. 24, 2015.
Ellen was a graduate of Olean High School. She then enjoyed her job as a receptionist/switchboard operator at the former Olean Tile Company, which afforded her the opportunity to buy her first brand new car off the showroom floor.
A devoted housewife and mother, she chose to stay at home to raise her family of five children, and kept a tidy and organized household in a way unparalleled by many of her friends, according to their own testimony.
Apparently she could serve breakfast; get her daily baking done; polish the baby shoes; iron her husband's work clothes, including socks and hankies; clean the entire house; and be out to soak up some sun before her girlfriends were even out of bed!
When her youngest was a high school senior in 1984, she became the library aide at "the home of the Bulldogs," where she enjoyed the company of her coworkers. She was a friend to so many of the students, especially those who needed one the most. Before she retired in 2011, the senior class dedicated their yearbook in her honor.
She took great pride in caring for her lawn and flower gardens, and at least a couple of times a week, she could be seen riding her lawnmower or out blowing every last blade of grass off of her driveway.
She adored her faithful and true circle of amazing lady friends, who gathered often to play cards; go out for fish fries; take a ride for ice cream; or even take vacations together.
She was a woman of faith, grace and thoughtfulness. If it was your birthday or a holiday, or even if you had just been on her mind, you probably received a card from her.
Many of us would not have known that in high school, Ellen received an award for sharpshooting. Later, between band trips and going to parades and sporting events, she and her husband enjoyed motorcycle riding with some of their friends.
Left to cherish her memory are three children, Lynda L Herne of Riverview, Fla., Kirk A. (Yvonne) Reesher of Bolivar and Shae E. Smith of Bolivar; eight grandchildren, Heidi, Josiah, Shaena, JoHanna, Shaeleigh, Kiernan, Keldon and Jayden; 11 great-grandchildren, Raegan, Mykayla, Makenna, Unique, Elijah, Isaiah, Demius, Samyrah, Sabre, Lillian and Grayson; a great-great-granddaughter, Naomi; several nieces and nephews, including her favorite nephew, Jim Goodrich; and a host of many faithful friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ellen was predeceased by two sons, Richard J. Reesher and David F. Reesher; and two sisters, Marjorie Goodrich and Dorothy Swartz.
The family will hold a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 2, 2020) at Ellen's home, at 9450 Route 417 W. in Ceres. The service will be officiated by Pastor David W. Herne, who has been like a son to her, and has been a help, support and encouragement through all life's peaks and valleys.
Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials in Ellen's name may be made to Heritage Aflame Ministries, 198 Salt Rising Road, Bolivar, NY 14715.
Ellen's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.
