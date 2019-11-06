|
WELLSVILLE - Ellen R. Kurschner, 92, of Wellsville, died Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) in her home.
Born April 17, 1927, in Hamburg, Germany, she was the daughter of Heinrich and Frieda Noon Roth. On Nov. 29, 1952, in Elkton, Md., she married Hermann E. Kurschner Jr., who predeceased her Nov. 10, 2000.
A homemaker, Ellen was devoted to the care of her family. While living in Ohio, she was active in the 1960 Nixon campaign.
Ellen was a volunteer and member of the board of the David A. Howe Library. She served as a volunteer at Jones Memorial Hospital with the Auxiliary Hemlock Twig and was an advocate for hospital funding in Albany. She was a member and active participant of the PTA.
Ellen was an accomplished bridge player and an avid golfer. She enjoyed coffee klatsch with her German friends for many years.
Surviving are two sons, Gary (Lulu Myrick) Kurschner of Allentown and Holgar (Kathleen) Kurschner of Wellsville; a step-grandson, Jeffrey Crowner; twin great-grandsons, Christian Cardinal and Brandon Cardinal; a brother, Heinrich (Edith) Roth of Alexandria, Va.; and niece and nephews, Karolyn, Michael and John.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sister, Ingeborg Roth.
Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, with a memorial service following at 5 p.m. The Rev. Diane Cox will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895; or the David A. Howe Library, 155 North Main St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 6, 2019