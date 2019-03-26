Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer H. Blush Jr.. View Sign





Elmer was born Nov. 21, 1933, the son of Elmer H. and Bertha Blush Sr. Elmer married the former Olive Weatherall.



He was raised in Washington Heights, where he attended school.



He served in the U.S. Navy as a radar operator for a P2 Neptune submarine.



Elmer was a master of many trades and resided in Washington D.C., where he owned and operated a radio and TV repair shop.



He and Olive returned to Olean, Olive's home town, in the early 1970's. Elmer continued to repair radios and TVs, until he ventured into his new field of clock repair. He then became known as "The Clock Guy."



Elmer was an amazing man with so many skills, talents and interests. A short visit would quickly turn into an hour, because you just wanted to hear more.



He was a classic car collector; a true scale model builder; a musician and songwriter. He loved to read, photography and drawing. His wit and great knowledge will be sorely missed, by all who knew him.



Elmer leaves behind his dearest friend, Patricia Coats; along with many other friends.



Elmer was preceded by his wife, Olive; his mother and father; and many precious dogs.



Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday (March 28, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Clara E. Wilder, pastor of River's Edge United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.



Online condolences may be made at



