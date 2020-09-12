1/1
Elmyra J. Colling
1930 - 2020
DELEVAN - Elmyra J. Colling, 89, of Delevan, passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at Mercy Hospital, in Buffalo.

She was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Hamburg, a daughter of the late Herman and Catherine Sharp Scheffler. She married Joseph Colling on Sept. 28, 1957.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church, in Arcade, and enjoyed cross stitching, ceramics, reading, flowers and riding motorcycles. She also loved her cats, Kit-Kat and Leo.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; her sister, Barbara (Danna) Snyder of Randolph; her nephews, Richard (Joan) Snyder of Forestville, Ross (Clovis) Snyder of Jamestown, James (Marilyn) Snyder of St. George, Utah and Jeffrey Snyder of Randolph; her niece, Gretchen Snyder of Jamestown; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade, where a funeral service will be held at noon, with Rev. Joseph Gullo officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. View Cemetery, in Olean.

Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
