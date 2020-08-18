ALLEGANY - Eloise N. Hasard Coyne, formerly of Cuba and Lehigh Acres, Fla., passed away on Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020) at Field of Dreams, following a lengthy illness.
Eloise was born on Aug. 5, 1924, in Cuba and was a daughter of Clarence and Lottie Smith Rogers. On May 25, 1946, in Cuba, she married Arlan C. Hasard, who predeceased her on Dec. 23, 1978. On June 28, 1985, she married J. Lester Norris, who predeceased her on May 7, 1999. On Sept. 9, 2000, she married Robert Coyne, who predeceased her on Nov. 25, 2016.
Eloise was a graduate of Cuba High School. She worked in a number of stores in the Olean area, including Montgomery Ward and Bradner's Department Store.
Eloise moved first to Allegany, and then to Lehigh Acres in the mid-1980's. She returned to Olean in December of 2016, where she lived at Eden Heights, before moving to Field of Dreams when they opened.
Eloise was formerly a member of the Cuba United Methodist Church and she was currently a member of the United Pentecostal Church. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Lions Club of Lehigh Acres.
Eloise always had a comforting smile and a welcoming spirit. She enjoyed flower gardening and traveling, but she truly loved time with her family and friends. Eloise was very active with her sons, including being a Cub Scout den mother.
Eloise is survived by two sons, William L. (Diane) Hasard of Olean and Kim A. Hasard of Cuba; two granddaughters, Kelly L. (Cork) Zetwick of Rixford, Pa. and Amy E. (Brian) Bennett of Duke Center, Pa.; and five great-grandchildren, Justin, Clayton, Gavyn, Harper and Taylor.
Along with her loving husbands, Eloise was predeceased by a son, Gary R. Hasard on Sept. 22, 2009; a daughter-in-law, Karen J. Hasard on Feb. 26, 2014; and a sister, Clara Bailey in 1990.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. today (Aug. 18, 2020) at which time a funeral service will be held at the United Pentecostal Church, 1100 Homer St., Olean. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2020) at Cuba Cemetery. The Rev. Steven W. Beattie, pastor of the United Pentecostal Church, will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Pentecostal Church, 1100 Homer St., Olean, NY 14760 or to Field of Dreams, 3260 N. 7th St., Allegany, NY 14706.