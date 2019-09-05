Home

Elsie (Kingsley) Babbitt


1926 - 2019
Elsie (Kingsley) Babbitt Obituary
OPELIKA, Ala. - Elsie Kingsley Babbitt, age 93, of Opelika, passed away Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019).

Mrs. Babbitt was born June 29, 1926, in New York state.

She is survived by her children, Donna Lee Wendt and Kathleen Sue Wolfe of Opelika, Michael Calvin Whalen of Castile, N.Y., Donna Lynn Fournier of Patterson, N.Y., and Robert Wayne Babbitt of Perry, N.Y.; and her brother, Donald Kingsley of Arizona. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Babbitt; a sister, Elizabeth Young; two brothers, Russell Kingsley and Edwin Kingsley; and grandson, Robert Babbitt Jr.

Memorial service will be held at a later date in New York.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
