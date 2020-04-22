|
OLEAN - Elsie Sokolowski, of 1970 Windfall Road, passed away Monday (April 20, 2020) after a short illness.
Born Dec. 24, 1934, the daughter of the late Charles and Victoria Kush Malick, she was affectionately called "Dolly" by family and friends.
Elsie met the love of her life, Joseph Sokolowski II, and they were married on Aug. 20, 1955, at Transfiguration Church in Olean. Joseph predeceased her on May 9, 2010.
Elsie was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1953. She had been employed at New York Telephone Company and AVX from 1972 to 1982. Mrs. Sokolowski was a past volunteer of the American Red Cross.
Elsie will be remembered for her love and devotion to her loving husband, children, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will deeply miss her. Memories of their cherished times together will live in their hearts forever.
She especially enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and she and her husband Joe loved taking them to New York City to see the New York Yankees. She also loved collecting large Hummel Angels; artist Anri Ferrandiz of Italy hand-carved wooden nativity figures; and also Christmas Bearington Bears.
She was an avid New York Yankees and Buffalo Sabres fan. Elsie loved traveling, especially to visit her grandson Joseph in Mexico. She liked reading, classical music and crossword puzzles.
Elsie was fond of her past collie dogs, and now her cat, Gracie Jo.
She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Jo (John) Stevens of Olean and Denise Anne (Deacon Michael) Bray of Portville; daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Sokolowski of Merida, Mexico, and Shirlee Russell of Olean; cherished grandchildren, Bradley Stevens of Buffalo, Joseph (Daniela) Sokolowski IV of Olean, Brittany (James) Thierman of Hinsdale, Casey Bray of Portville and Mohrgan Sokolowski of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn Stevens of Buffalo, Joseph Sokolowski V of Olean and James Joseph Thierman Jr. of Hinsdale. She is also survived by one brother, Daniel Francis Malick and his wife Irene Kaminski Malick of Olean; and her niece, Lori Malick of Olean.
In addition to her loving husband, Joseph Sokolowski II, of 55 years, and parents, Charles and Victoria Malick, Elsie was also predeceased by their two Eagle Scout sons, Joseph Jude Sokolowski III on June 30, 1988 and John Gerard (Soko) Sokolowski on Nov. 6, 2004.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances related to the ongoing pandemic, private services will be held at this time. A celebration of her life be held at a later date. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Roman Catholic Church, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Guenther Funeral Home, Inc. of Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 22, 2020