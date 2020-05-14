Elwin R. Van Etten
1935 - 2020
HARRISON VALLEY, Pa. - Elwin R. Van Etten, 84, of Harrison Valley, died Wednesday (May 13, 2020) in his home.

Born July 26, 1935, in Harrison Valley, he was the son of Russell and Elberta Brimmer Van Etten. On Jan. 14, 1953, in Harrison Valley, he married the former Helen White, who predeceased him May 27, 2014.

Elwin and his wife owned and operated a farm in Harrison Valley for many years.

He was a member of the NYS Horse Pullers Association and the PA Farm Bureau.

Surviving are six children, Elwin "Rusty" (Carolyn) Van Etten II of Ulysses, Carol Sue (Philip) Rounds of Texas, William H. (Melody) Van Etten of Harrison Valley, Veronica (Joseph) Ciotti of Selinsgrove, Sherry (Brian) Fuhrer of Harrison Valley and David (Kathy) Van Etten of Wellsville, N.Y.; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; two sisters, Marlea Mathew of Pittsburgh and Bonnie (Donald) Williammee of Harrison Valley; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two sons, Russell L. Van Etten and Robert E. Van Etten; a grandson, Travis Fuhrer; a sister, Donna Mullican; a brother, Carl D. Van Etten; and his stepfather, Bert Saxton.

The immediate family will hold a private viewing and funeral at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. A live webcast for the public will be available 11 a.m. Saturday (May 16, 2020) on www.olneyfoust.com, at the bottom of Elwin's obituary page.

Memorials may be made to UPMC Cole Hospice or Patterson Cancer Center, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport, PA 16915.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Service
11:00 AM
Viewing
At Funeral Home
Funeral
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
