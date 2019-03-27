Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwood D. Townsend. View Sign

FARMERSVILLE - Elwood D. Townsend, of Gilmore Road, died Sunday (March 24, 2019) at the Houghton Nursing Home, following a long illness.



Born Jan. 8, 1934, in Fowlerville, he was the son of Sanford and Onnalee Trivett Townsend. On Oct. 29, 1955, in Springville, he married Lee Denzinger, who survives.



Mr. Townsend attend Griffith Institute in Springville, was a dairy farmer in Farmersville and also worked for William Kent Auctioneers for 35 years.



Elwood was a member of the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church in Franklinville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and doing home improvements.



Surviving, besides his wife of Farmersville, are four daughters, Maryellen (Keith) Hobson of Albany, Julie Townsend of Bronx, Dawn (Michael) Putzke of Mantua, N.J., and Melissa (Michael Di Giorgio) Townsend of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marylyn Walker of Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by a daughter, Eunice (Leslie) Buck; and two brothers, Elwyn Townsend and Ross Townsend.



Friends are encouraged to join the family for a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday (March 30, 2019) in the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church, 7805 Pine St., Franklinville. Honoring his life will be Rev. Jeff Towne, pastor. Interment will be at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery in Springville.



Memorials may be made to the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church, 7805 Pine St. Franklinville, NY 14737.



Online condolences can be sent to FARMERSVILLE - Elwood D. Townsend, of Gilmore Road, died Sunday (March 24, 2019) at the Houghton Nursing Home, following a long illness.Born Jan. 8, 1934, in Fowlerville, he was the son of Sanford and Onnalee Trivett Townsend. On Oct. 29, 1955, in Springville, he married Lee Denzinger, who survives.Mr. Townsend attend Griffith Institute in Springville, was a dairy farmer in Farmersville and also worked for William Kent Auctioneers for 35 years.Elwood was a member of the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church in Franklinville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and doing home improvements.Surviving, besides his wife of Farmersville, are four daughters, Maryellen (Keith) Hobson of Albany, Julie Townsend of Bronx, Dawn (Michael) Putzke of Mantua, N.J., and Melissa (Michael Di Giorgio) Townsend of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marylyn Walker of Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by a daughter, Eunice (Leslie) Buck; and two brothers, Elwyn Townsend and Ross Townsend.Friends are encouraged to join the family for a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday (March 30, 2019) in the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church, 7805 Pine St., Franklinville. Honoring his life will be Rev. Jeff Towne, pastor. Interment will be at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery in Springville.Memorials may be made to the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church, 7805 Pine St. Franklinville, NY 14737.Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close