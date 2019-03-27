FARMERSVILLE - Elwood D. Townsend, of Gilmore Road, died Sunday (March 24, 2019) at the Houghton Nursing Home, following a long illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwood D. Townsend.
Born Jan. 8, 1934, in Fowlerville, he was the son of Sanford and Onnalee Trivett Townsend. On Oct. 29, 1955, in Springville, he married Lee Denzinger, who survives.
Mr. Townsend attend Griffith Institute in Springville, was a dairy farmer in Farmersville and also worked for William Kent Auctioneers for 35 years.
Elwood was a member of the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church in Franklinville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and doing home improvements.
Surviving, besides his wife of Farmersville, are four daughters, Maryellen (Keith) Hobson of Albany, Julie Townsend of Bronx, Dawn (Michael) Putzke of Mantua, N.J., and Melissa (Michael Di Giorgio) Townsend of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marylyn Walker of Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Eunice (Leslie) Buck; and two brothers, Elwyn Townsend and Ross Townsend.
Friends are encouraged to join the family for a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday (March 30, 2019) in the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church, 7805 Pine St., Franklinville. Honoring his life will be Rev. Jeff Towne, pastor. Interment will be at a later date in Maplewood Cemetery in Springville.
Memorials may be made to the Christian Missionary & Alliance Church, 7805 Pine St. Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019