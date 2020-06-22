PORTVILLE - Emil R. Nauenburg, of Heartwood Lane, passed away Friday (June 19, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and announced with his complete obituary.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 22, 2020.