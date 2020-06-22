Emil R. Nauenburg
PORTVILLE - Emil R. Nauenburg, of Heartwood Lane, passed away Friday (June 19, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and announced with his complete obituary.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
