Emil R. Nauenburg
PORTVILLE - Emil R. Nauenburg of Heartwood Lane, passed away Friday (June 18, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Oct. 16, 1939, in Lexington, Neb., he was the son of the late Earl H and Margaret O. Jarvis Neuenburg. On April 7, 1961, he married Rosemary Eshbach, who survives.

Emil served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1961, aboard the USS Princeton LPH5. He worked for many years in Utah, as a quality inspector with Thiokol Corporation.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his farm. He loved spending time with his family and his grandsons.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Margaret (Lesley) Blue of Portville and Daniel (Kyla) Nauenburg of South Korea; two grandsons, Major Matthew (Amanda) Blue with the U.S. Air Force of Little Rock, Ark. and Captain Eric (Katey Knapp) Blue with the U.S. Army of Allegany; a brother, Daniel (Maureen) Nauenburg of California; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Edmond Nauenburg and Herman Nauenburg, who died at infancy; and a sister, Elnora Kraft.

A celebration of Emil's life will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday (July 2, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. For the safety of everyone, COVID-19 restrictions are to be strictly adhered to regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Memorials if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
