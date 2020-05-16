ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Emilie R. Harold, 85, of Englewood, formerly of Salamanca, N.Y., died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House, following a long illness.



She was born Dec. 19, 1934, in Salamanca, the daughter of William and Catherine Rau.



Emilie graduated high school in 1952, attended Olean (N.Y.) Business Institute and started her career at Jamestown Table Company.



In 1954, she married Gene Harold, who survives. They would have celebrated 66 Years of marriage on May 22. They lived in Erie, Pa., Buffalo, N.Y., Ogdensburg, N.Y. and Heron, Ohio, while her husband was in the Coast Guard. The Harolds moved to Hornell, N.Y. in 1958.



Emilie worked as a medical transcriptionist for both St. James Mercy and Bethesda Hospitals. She later worked for Billy Schu's Restaurant and enjoyed square dancing with the Buds and Blossoms.



When the Erie Railroad closed, the Harolds moved to Duncansville, Pa., where Emilie worked for Fannie Farmers Candies and a small insurance company. In 1987, they moved back to Horseheads, N.Y., where she worked part-time for Elmira Roman Catholic Churches.



Following her husband's retirement, they moved back to Pennsylvania and wintered in Florida. In 1997, they moved permanently to Florida, where she volunteered for the Englewood Community Hospital and Elsie Quirk Library.



Emilie enjoyed reading, playing cards and sewing, and was an exceptional cook.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, Gene, are her children, Alan (Robin) Harold of Altoona, Pa., Mark Harold of Englewood and Martha Harold of Pierce, Colo.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Douglas (Katherine) Rau of Binghamton, N.Y.; and several beloved nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by a sister, Rhea Boza; and brother, William Rau; daughter-in-law, Melanie Harold; twin grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.



A private service will be planned for a later date.



Please consider memorial donations to Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood.

