ORCHARD PARK - Emily Barton-Besecker Chandler completed her last adventure, and was welcomed into the loving arms, of her Lord Jesus.
Born on Feb. 3, 1943, in Olean, to the late Walter and Thelma Follick Barton.
Emily had a passion for fishing and lived life to the fullest with no regrets.
Loving sister to Walter (Beverly) Barton, Gary (Delores) Barton, Karen (late Gene) Kwiatkowski, Timothy (Bernadine) Barton and Ann (Alan) Henderson.
Emily's greatest joy in her life were her children, Doris Besecker, Flint (Jeannette) Besecker, Saundra (Ray) Besecker and Mark (Alice) Besecker; her grandchildren, Megan, Justin, Zachary, Riley, Noah, Chaz, Emily, Dennisha, Serafina, Amiera and Adora; and her great-grandchild, Gideon. Her Uncle Walter (Joanie) Follick held a special place in her heart, along with many nieces and nephews.
No prior visitation. A celebration of life with family to follow. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home, Southtowns Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo, in her name, are appreciated.
Online condolences at lombardofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 29, 2020