Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.
210 North East Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
(814) 274-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Emogene Houghtaling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emogene L. Houghtaling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emogene L. Houghtaling Obituary
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Emogene L. Houghtaling, 91, of Coudersport, passed away Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at UPMC Cole, Coudersport.

Emogene was born on Aug. 29, 1928, in Coudersport, the daughter of the late Theodore L. and Neva Brady Brewer. She married John W. Houghtaling on Sept. 27, 1947, in Olean, N.Y., and they celebrated 50 years of marriage, until his passing on Dec. 8, 1997.

Emogene was a wonderful homemaker, and worked as a waitress at the former Fischer's Restaurant; the former Potato City; and the Hotel Crittenden, Coudersport.

She was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church, Coudersport. She enjoyed her time with her family, baking, reading, word puzzles and playing cards.

Emogene is survived by two sons, Dave Houghtaling and Timothy (Midge) Houghtaling, both of Coudersport; three daughters, Evec (Joel) Ivory of Sebastian, Fla., Sheila (Robert) Luke of Palm Bay, Fla. and Brenda (Gene) Baller of Nanticoke; a daughter-in-law, Kathie Houghtaling of Roulette; 12 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Emogene was preceded in death by a son, Michael Houghtaling; four brothers; and six sisters.

Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Emogene's life from 5 to 7 p.m. tomorrow (Feb. 18, 2020) at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East St., Coudersport, with a funeral service to follow, with Rev. John Kallerson, officiating. A private burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions, in Emogene's name, be made to a .

To share your fondest memories of Emogene or to sign her guestbook, please visit thomasfickinger.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -