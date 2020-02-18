|
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Emogene L. Houghtaling, 91, of Coudersport, passed away Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Emogene was born on Aug. 29, 1928, in Coudersport, the daughter of the late Theodore L. and Neva Brady Brewer. She married John W. Houghtaling on Sept. 27, 1947, in Olean, N.Y., and they celebrated 50 years of marriage, until his passing on Dec. 8, 1997.
Emogene was a wonderful homemaker, and worked as a waitress at the former Fischer's Restaurant; the former Potato City; and the Hotel Crittenden, Coudersport.
She was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church, Coudersport. She enjoyed her time with her family, baking, reading, word puzzles and playing cards.
Emogene is survived by two sons, Dave Houghtaling and Timothy (Midge) Houghtaling, both of Coudersport; three daughters, Evec (Joel) Ivory of Sebastian, Fla., Sheila (Robert) Luke of Palm Bay, Fla. and Brenda (Gene) Baller of Nanticoke; a daughter-in-law, Kathie Houghtaling of Roulette; 12 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Emogene was preceded in death by a son, Michael Houghtaling; four brothers; and six sisters.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Emogene's life from 5 to 7 p.m. tomorrow (Feb. 18, 2020) at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East St., Coudersport, with a funeral service to follow, with Rev. John Kallerson, officiating. A private burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions, in Emogene's name, be made to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020