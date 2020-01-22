|
|
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Eric W. Gillmer, 49, of Nashville, and formerly of Olean, N.Y., passed away Dec. 4, 2019.
Eric will forever be remembered for his big heart. He'd help anybody without a second thought. Eric loved racing cars and everything Dale Earnhardt. He worked his whole life with cars and trucks and was an excellent mechanic!
Eric is survived by his mother, Linda Gillmer; father, George Gillmer; daughter, Brittany Baire; his sister, Melissa (Gillmer) Kramer; as well as a nephew, nieces and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at River's Edge United Methodist Church, 10 N. Main St., Portville, N.Y. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home Inc., 304 East St., Warren, Pa.
E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020