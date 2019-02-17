HILTON - Eric W. Vossler, 45, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) after a long fight with diabetes. Eric was called to heaven and his suffering is now over.
He graduated from Monroe Community College in June 1995 with a Liberal Arts degree.
He worked as a dedicated professional with 20-plus years of experience in customer service and technical support.
Eric is survived by his mother and father, Elizabeth and Wayne Vossler; a sister, Anne (Ron) Ashcraft; and a brother, Edward (Shannon) Vossler. He also had two nephews, Jacob and Zachary Ashcraft, and a niece, Hannah Ashcraft.
He shared the past 11 years with his significant other, Jenifer Dross. He was also beloved by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
A memorial service will be held March 23, 2019, with a location to be determined.
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019