Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HILTON - Eric W. Vossler, 45, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) after a long fight with diabetes. Eric was called to heaven and his suffering is now over.



He graduated from Monroe Community College in June 1995 with a Liberal Arts degree.



He worked as a dedicated professional with 20-plus years of experience in customer service and technical support.



Eric is survived by his mother and father, Elizabeth and Wayne Vossler; a sister, Anne (Ron) Ashcraft; and a brother, Edward (Shannon) Vossler. He also had two nephews, Jacob and Zachary Ashcraft, and a niece, Hannah Ashcraft.



He shared the past 11 years with his significant other, Jenifer Dross. He was also beloved by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.



A memorial service will be held March 23, 2019, with a location to be determined. HILTON - Eric W. Vossler, 45, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Feb. 9, 2019) after a long fight with diabetes. Eric was called to heaven and his suffering is now over.He graduated from Monroe Community College in June 1995 with a Liberal Arts degree.He worked as a dedicated professional with 20-plus years of experience in customer service and technical support.Eric is survived by his mother and father, Elizabeth and Wayne Vossler; a sister, Anne (Ron) Ashcraft; and a brother, Edward (Shannon) Vossler. He also had two nephews, Jacob and Zachary Ashcraft, and a niece, Hannah Ashcraft.He shared the past 11 years with his significant other, Jenifer Dross. He was also beloved by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.A memorial service will be held March 23, 2019, with a location to be determined. Funeral Home Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home

3128 Nys Route 417 W

Olean , NY 14760

(716) 372-0254 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close