BELFAST - Beloved by many, Erich G. Wuersig passed away unexpectedly on Monday (March 30, 2020).
Born in 1967, to his parents Klaus and Celeste Curcio Wuersig, Erich grew up in Belfast, surrounded by a close extended family.
He traveled to Europe with his parents, sisters and grandparents on numerous occasions, but spent a good part of his childhood at his grandparents, learning the love of nature from his grandfather, Domenic Curcio. He spoke fluent German and was proud of his heritage.
The big brother of Elke and Renate, Erich took his protective role seriously and was a constant source of humor; optimism; wisdom on a variety of topics; and giant bear hugs.
Erich's love for adventure was shared with cousins Chris, Nick and Joe. Together they roamed the woods; camped at the tunnel; went sledding; and generally enjoyed being boys.
In 1988, Lisa Hennard joined Erich's life adventure as his wife. His adoration for her lasted for their 30-plus years together.
Erich's passion for music, hunting and fishing has been passed down to two children, Daniel and Kirsten.
Erich graduated from Archbishop Walsh in 1985, and later attended Alfred State College for forestry, and it became a calling for him. He loved the work and the people he met. Changes in the economy took him away from forestry to other jobs including selling motorcycles, but he always identified his job as "forester."
A people-person, Erich made friends wherever he went. His love of learning led him to try his hand at a variety of things. He enjoyed gardening; cheese making; rebuilding and riding motorcycles; making (and drinking) beer; raising golden retrievers; music; and bee keeping.
He loved history, especially WWII. He followed all politics both locally and globally - taking part in the civil disobedience movement that successfully stopped the proposed nuclear waste dump for Allegany County.
As an avid outdoorsman, Erich also became a Hunter's Safety Course instructor, and shared his love for the sport by training others.
Keeping his memory alive are his parents; his loving wife, Lisa; his sister, Elke (Ronan) Miot and her sons, Peran and Rhodri; his sister, Renate' (Vinay) Wuersig and her daughter, Nalini; his son, Daniel; his loving daughter Kirsten (Kate) Wuersig; and his grandchildren, Raelynn, Makenzie and Ian.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to treusdellfuneralhome.com and suggest memorial contributions are to .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2020