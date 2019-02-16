Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma K. Shaffer. View Sign

CUBA - Erma K. Shaffer, of Bump Road, Cuba, passed away Thursday (Feb. 14, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.



Born July 22, 1923, in Olean, she was the daughter of Leonard and Verna Phillips Kayes. On March 9, 1946, she married Donald L. Shaffer, who predeceased her, in October, 1985.



Erma was a 1941 graduate of Olean High School.



She owned and operated The Villager Hair Salon, in Cuba, for many years.



Surviving are a son, Ross Shaffer of Cuba; two daughters, Lyn Shaffer Kazanjian and Elaine Worthington, both of Cuba; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, John Kayes; three sisters, Dorothy Witherell, Clara Kayes and Marie Witter; and a son-in-law, Robert Worthington.



Private graveside services will be held at Hinsdale Cemetery, in Maplehurst.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.