CENTERVILLE - Ernest "Ernie" David Preston, 95, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in his home, on Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020) with his devoted grandson, Dan Preston, by his side.
He was born on July 28, 1925, in the town of Rushford, a son of the late Philip and Louisa Harris Preston. On Aug. 31, 1955, in Oakland, he married Ila May Perry, who predeceased him on April 22, 2006.
Ernie spent most of his adult years attending to the dairy farm he loved. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1950 to 1952.
He was member of the Higgins Wesleyan Church, where he was known for his lifelong devotion, to the Lord and the church.
A voracious reader, he was known to his family and friends for his commitment to his farm, his sense of humor and his recitations of poems and songs.
Surviving are his six children, Nathan (Michelle) Preston of Centerville, Luann (William) Preston-Wilsey of Geneva, Joanne Kitt of Perry, Eileen (Robert) Jones of Mays Landing, N.J., Ethan (Yolanda) Preston of Buffalo and Timothy (Sandy) Preston of Mt. Pleasant, N.C.; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Edith Redman and Elizabeth Simons; and a brother, Frederic Preston.
Family and friends may gather from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) at Centerville Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Smith, pastor of the Higgins Wesleyan Church, will officiate.
Memorials if desired, to Higgins Wesleyan Church, 8222 Higgins Road, Freedom, NY 14065 or the Centerville Fire Department, PO Box 16, Centerville, NY 14029.
