SCIO - Ernest G. "Jack" Jackson Jr., 86, of Scio, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Wellsville Manor, Wellsville.
Born July 21, 1932, in Wellsville, he was the son of Ernest G. and Agnes Ost Jackson.
A Korean War Veteran, he served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955.
Surviving are seven children from his first marriage, Ernest G. "Butch" (Kathy) Jackson III of Scio, Renee (Bradley) Craig of Bradford, Pa., Roger (Jennifer) Jackson of Olean, Robin (Matthew) Sanders of East Otto, Scott (Linda) Jackson of Surrey, Va., Debra (David) Burton of Katy, Texas, and Laurie (Thomas) McClory of Franklinville; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ron Jackson of Delevan; five sisters, Ernestine Hanes of Schertz, Texas, Esther Moltrup of Scio, Linda Rix of Scio, Sandra Duell of Shinglehouse, Pa., and Beverly Brown of Scio; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Ronald Ralph "Randy" Jackson; two grandchildren, Stacy Jackson and Scott Jackson; a brother, Robert; and three sisters, Cora, Audrey and Betty.
A memorial service will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8th, 2019, at Scio Fire Hall, Scio.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 30, 2019