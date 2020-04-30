|
CUBA - Ernest L. "Ernie" Mahon, 83, of 4203 Witter Road, Cuba, peacefully passed away Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at home.
Born Nov. 23, 1936, he was the sixth of nine children born to Alonzo and Gertrude Dow Mahon on the family farm in Austin, Pa. On Jan. 7, 1956, in the Coudersport (Pa.) United Methodist Church, he married the former Virginia A. "Ginger" Tingley, who survives.
Ernie was a graduate of Austin High School, Class of 1955. After high school he worked in the West Virginia oil fields. Returning to the area, he began working for Market Basket Stores as a produce manager. He retired as a regional supervisor and manager in 1998 after 41 years of service.
He attended the Cuba First Baptist Church.
Ernie left the farm but did not leave his work ethic or green thumb behind.
He loved flower and vegetable gardening, boating and fishing, especially in northern Maine. He also enjoyed tinkering in his workshop, bird watching and was a lifelong Yankees fan. He and Ginger enjoyed hosting large family gatherings. Ernie was known as our baby whisperer. Babies were drawn to his calm reassuring presence.
Surviving in addition to Ginger, his wife of 64 years, are his children, Yvonne Mahon Radloff of Cuba, Debbie (Rick) Moore of Olean, Jody (Scott) Jordan of Cuba and Mark (Brandi) Mahon of Belfast; 10 grandchildren, Angela, Karly, Kristi, Allison, Mark, Ryan, Brooke, Katie, Lilly and Sean; nine great-grandchildren, Kennadi, Avery, Bradley, Colten, Simon, Finn, Charlie, Vaughn and Ivy; a brother, George (Janet) Mahon; two sisters, Beverly (Nathan) Luce and Gloria (Paul) Jones; and loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Steven Mahon; two grandsons, Alexander Kristoff Radloff and Lee Michael Desmond; his brothers, Leonard, Fred and Russell; and two sisters, Jean Nasto and Alma Fowler.
Private services will he held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to CRCS Outdoors, 5476 Rte. 305, Cuba, NY 14727; or to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation of America at www.CCFA.org.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 30, 2020