WELLSVILLE - Erwin Clinton "Ernie" Wood, 82, of Wellsville, passed away on Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) at Wellsville Highland Health Center.



Ernie was born in Rathbone, on March 30, 1938, the son of the late Eldred L. and Mary M. McCaig Wood.



He was raised in Wellsville, where he attended Wellsville schools.



When he was a young man, Ernie and his parents moved to Pasadena, Texas, where they resided for 35 years.



While there, Ernie was employed at the Globe Department Store. He truly enjoyed his time there.



They eventually returned to the area, first living in Woodhull and then went back to Wellsville.



Ernie loved to fish and was an avid fan of the Houston Astros, which would always come up in a conversation with him. His favorite day of the year was March 30, his birthday. He never lost his love of Texas, and often said he would love to return.



His last few years were spent at Highland Health Center, where he truly enjoyed his time as a resident there. Ernie will be missed.



He is survived by his sister, Juanita Cook of Livingston, Texas; two brothers, Robert Wood of Houston, Texas and E. John (Audrey) Wood of Wellsville; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Eldred Wood; his sister-in-law, Ann Wood; and his brother-in-law, Merle Cook.



The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) at the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull. Funeral and committal services will follow there at 1 p.m. with his nephew, Rev. John Wood officiating.



Burial will be in Woodhull Cemetery.

