OLEAN - Esther L. Rice, of Olean, passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Aug. 13, 1944, in Salem, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Richard Schemelia and Esther Simmerman Gladfeldter.
Esther married Marshall Neil Rice on Sept. 22, 1964, who predeceased her.
Before moving to the Olean area, Esther was a waitress for Three Brothers in Browns Mills, N.J., She also enjoyed playing bingo.
Surviving are three children, Caroline (Phillip Austin) Rice of Olean, Lisa (Scott) White of Clarksville, Tenn. and Marshall Neil (Karen) Rice Jr., of Browns Mills; 10 grandchildren, Erika Rice, Michael Jamison, Amanda Cherry, Robert Spaeth,Kayleigh White, Bryan Rice, Katie Kelly, Tyler White, Taylor Rice and Tanner Austin; five great-grandchildren; five sisters, Alice Kay, Carol Marsh, Helen Fenimore, Eugenia Daniels and Laura Harris; two brothers, Richard Schemelia Jr., and Richard Schemelia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Schemelia.
There will be no services for her at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.