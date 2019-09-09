Home

Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St
Gowanda, NY 14070
(716) 532-2652
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St
Gowanda, NY 14070
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St
Gowanda, NY 14070
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St
Gowanda, NY 14070
Esther M. Simmons


1957 - 2019
Esther M. Simmons Obituary
GOWANDA - Esther M. Simmons, 70, of Gowanda, passed away Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at her home.

She was born Jan. 25, 1957, in Olean, the daughter of the late Fremont "Pete" and Violet Dutton Hamilton. On Jan. 23, 1971, she married Herbert Simmons, who survives.

Mrs. Simmons was a registered nurse for over 35 years, working at Tri-County Hospital and Lakeshore Hospital.

She was a member of Gowanda VFW Auxiliary; American Heart Association; a CPR instructor; and was very active with the community.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Paul (Suzanna) Simmons of Silver Creek; two daughters Kristy (Sam) Lauer of Perrysburg and Kathi (James) Kuebler of Lackawanna; four grandchildren, Micah, Kylie, Noah and Alexander; two brothers, Roy (Donna) Hamilton of Hinsdale and Dick (Linda) Hamilton of Tulsa, Okla.; two sisters, Arlene Kent and Mary (John) Tetlak, both of Hinsdale; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Willard Hamilton; and a sister, Irene Farwell.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 105 E. Main St. in Gowanda.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) from the funeral home. Burial will be in Collins Center Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
