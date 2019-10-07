Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Yvonne Keir Kuhn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Yvonne Keir Kuhn Obituary
STATESVILLE, N.C. - Esther Yvonne Keir Kuhn, 91, of Statesville, a former longtime resident of Sharon Center, Pa., passed away Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019).

Born on Dec. 11, 1927, in Angelica, N.Y., she was a daughter of Chester Armstrong Holcomb and Mary Gladys Roberts Holcomb. She was married to Earl Lorenzo Keir, for 46 years, who predeceased her in death. She later married Raymond Peter Kuhn, who she was married to for 22 years, before his death.

Esther was a graduate of Otto Township High School in Eldred, Pa., and a graduate of the former Olean Business Institute.

Esther was active in her church in Millport, Pa., where she taught Sunday school, VBS, and had served on various committees including education activities, the Missionary Society and benevolence committees. She transported children of the church to and from summer camps. She was quick to answer the call to help out when she learned of a need. She was kind to everyone she met.

Surviving are a daughter, Gail (Gary) Kailbourne of Statesville; a son, Alan Keir of Monessen, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Stephen Canfield of Cookeville, Tenn., Jennifer (Piseth) Canfield Kry of Jacksonville, Fla., Kimberly (Philip) Kailbourne Kopsaftis of Sparta, Tenn., Ryan (Jennifer) Kailbourne of Charlotte, Christopher (Annie) Keir of Belmont, N.Y., Carol (Jared) Empson of Coudersport, Pa., Angela (Tim) Bickel of Bixby, Okla. and Erin Keir of Emporium, Pa.; 18 great-grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews; and her daughter-in-law, Diane Keir Lytle of Coudersport.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Esther was predeceased by a son, Terry Earl Keir; a sister, Grace (Ralph) Bradbury; and two brothers, Boyd (Dolores) Holcomb and Bruce Holcomb.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Esther's life will be held on a date and time to be announced at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.

Esther's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Esther, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now