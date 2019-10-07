|
STATESVILLE, N.C. - Esther Yvonne Keir Kuhn, 91, of Statesville, a former longtime resident of Sharon Center, Pa., passed away Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019).
Born on Dec. 11, 1927, in Angelica, N.Y., she was a daughter of Chester Armstrong Holcomb and Mary Gladys Roberts Holcomb. She was married to Earl Lorenzo Keir, for 46 years, who predeceased her in death. She later married Raymond Peter Kuhn, who she was married to for 22 years, before his death.
Esther was a graduate of Otto Township High School in Eldred, Pa., and a graduate of the former Olean Business Institute.
Esther was active in her church in Millport, Pa., where she taught Sunday school, VBS, and had served on various committees including education activities, the Missionary Society and benevolence committees. She transported children of the church to and from summer camps. She was quick to answer the call to help out when she learned of a need. She was kind to everyone she met.
Surviving are a daughter, Gail (Gary) Kailbourne of Statesville; a son, Alan Keir of Monessen, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Stephen Canfield of Cookeville, Tenn., Jennifer (Piseth) Canfield Kry of Jacksonville, Fla., Kimberly (Philip) Kailbourne Kopsaftis of Sparta, Tenn., Ryan (Jennifer) Kailbourne of Charlotte, Christopher (Annie) Keir of Belmont, N.Y., Carol (Jared) Empson of Coudersport, Pa., Angela (Tim) Bickel of Bixby, Okla. and Erin Keir of Emporium, Pa.; 18 great-grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews; and her daughter-in-law, Diane Keir Lytle of Coudersport.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Esther was predeceased by a son, Terry Earl Keir; a sister, Grace (Ralph) Bradbury; and two brothers, Boyd (Dolores) Holcomb and Bruce Holcomb.
There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Esther's life will be held on a date and time to be announced at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.
Esther's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Esther, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 7, 2019