Ethel M. Hopkins

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel M. Hopkins.

ALLEGANY - Ethel M. Hopkins, formerly of the South Nine Mile Road, recently of Eden Heights, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Olean.

No services are being planned and a complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Funeral Home
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.