ALLEGANY - Ethel M. Hopkins, formerly of the South Nine Mile Road, recently of Eden Heights, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean.



Born April 17, 1919, in Olean, she was the daughter of Frederick and Ethel M. Turner Adams Schubert.



As an infant, she was close to death from the flu epidemic of 1919. Her father prayed over her crib for him to be taken in her place. He passed within days, leaving his widow to raise their four children. At the age of ten, after another family tragedy, Ethel became the loving caregiver to her "sister" niece, Beverly Betz.



Ethel M. Schubert graduated in 1936 from Olean High School and Westbrook Commercial Academy in 1937. She later earned a nursing certificate to work as a nurse during WWII.



On July 26, 1941, in Olean, she married Donald R. Hopkins. They enjoyed traveling together and eventually settled in Kenmore.



Ethel worked various positions in her 17 years with the Kenmore Public Schools and retired as the executive secretary to the superintendent. Her hobby was sewing and she was known for tailoring the lovely suits she proudly wore to the office. She retired in 1974 to care for her ailing husband, who passed in 1978.



She was a proud Republican and a longtime member of the NYS Retired Teachers Association. After returning to her hometown, she devoted her time to her Olean First Baptist Church, volunteering for numerous organizations and caring for her relatives and dear friends.



Surviving are two nieces and a nephew, Mary Adams Havey of Wichita, Kan., and Judy Johnson and David Hopkins, both of California; two great-nieces and a great-nephew, Lynn French (Dan) Moshier, Deborah French Sartori and Daniel A. (Denise) French, all of Allegany; numerous great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews, including her special "dancing partners," Tasha Moshier and Arreil Keesler; a special nephew, Jeffrey (Suzanne) Moore of Elma; cousins, Pat Campbell of North Carolina and Jack Croft of Olean; and a special friend, Karen Fohl.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Grace Adams Betz Jacobsen; her "sister" niece, Beverly Betz (Allen J.) French; two brothers, Thomas (Ruth) Adams and Glenn Schubert; a niece, Connie Adams Gray; and a nephew, Robert Adams.



The family would like to thank the memory care unit at Eden Heights for the wonderful care Aunt Ethel received while she was a resident. In the wisdom of her advanced years, she was occasionally heard saying, "I've seen a lot of changes in my lifetime, and not always for the better."



At Mrs. Hopkins request, no formal funeral services are being planned. Burial will be alongside her husband Donald at the convenience of the family in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Olean.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to a .



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.



