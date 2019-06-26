WELLSVILLE - Ethel Newcomer Miller, 95, of Wellsville, formerly of Ulysses, Pa., died Tuesday (June 25, 2019) in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville.
Born July 9, 1923, in Mt. Joy, Pa., she was the daughter of Walter S. and Esther Ruth Hersh Newcomer. On May 20, 1944, in Mt. Joy, she married Alvin B. Miller, who predeceased her Sept. 20, 2012.
She and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in Ulysses for many years.
Ethel was a woman of gracious hospitality and deep, quiet, life-shaping faith in her Lord. She was a member of the Yorks Corners Mennonite Church and served as a volunteer at Penn York Camp & Retreat Center in Ulysses.
Surviving are three sons, Donald N. (Jeanette) Miller of Ulysses, Eugene N. (Sharon) Miller of Wellsville and Harold N. (Karen) Miller of Broadway, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Gehman of Ulysses; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Joy Miller; and two brothers, Benjamin Newcomer and Jay Newcomer.
A graveside committal service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (June 29, 2019) in Yorks Corners Cemetery, Yorks Corners. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, Yorks Corners, with services following at noon. Her three sons, who are pastors, will officiate. Burial will be in Yorks Corners Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Penn-York Camp, 266 Northern Potter Road, Ulysses, PA 16948; or Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, 3350 County Road 29, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 26, 2019