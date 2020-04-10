Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel (Kish) Morrison


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel (Kish) Morrison Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Ethel Kish Morrison, 88, of 17 McDowell Ave., passed away on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Highland Park Healthcare Center, following a long illness.

She was born Jan. 26, 1932, in Galeton, Pa., the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Gazdag Kish. On July 24, 1950, in Scio, she married Donald L. Morrison, who predeceased her on Sept. 21, 2003.

Ethel was raised and attended school in Ulysses, Pa. She was a member of the Wellsville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Darlene (Richard) Nydegger of Wellsville; two granddaughters, Vickie (Mark) Ketchner of Wellsville, and Becky (Chris) Foth of Rock Hill, S.C.; three great-grandsons, Brayden Ketchner, Eric Foth and his fiance, Gina Piscitelli and Justin (Morgan) Foth, all of York, S.C.; a sister, Susie Weber of Spring Hill, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by three brothers, Robert, John and Frank Kish; and a sister, Agnes Burrell.

A private service will be held at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -