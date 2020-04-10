|
|
WELLSVILLE - Ethel Kish Morrison, 88, of 17 McDowell Ave., passed away on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Highland Park Healthcare Center, following a long illness.
She was born Jan. 26, 1932, in Galeton, Pa., the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Gazdag Kish. On July 24, 1950, in Scio, she married Donald L. Morrison, who predeceased her on Sept. 21, 2003.
Ethel was raised and attended school in Ulysses, Pa. She was a member of the Wellsville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Darlene (Richard) Nydegger of Wellsville; two granddaughters, Vickie (Mark) Ketchner of Wellsville, and Becky (Chris) Foth of Rock Hill, S.C.; three great-grandsons, Brayden Ketchner, Eric Foth and his fiance, Gina Piscitelli and Justin (Morgan) Foth, all of York, S.C.; a sister, Susie Weber of Spring Hill, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by three brothers, Robert, John and Frank Kish; and a sister, Agnes Burrell.
A private service will be held at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc., in Wellsville. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2020