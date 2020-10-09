RANDOLPH - Ethelann Rose Abbott, 82, of Benson Road, Randolph, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at UPMC-Chautauqua.
She was born Oct. 22, 1937, in Salamanca, the daughter of the late Irving and Mildred Davis Evans Sr.
Ethelann was a 1955 graduate of Salamanca High School and had attended Fredonia State College.
In addition to being a homemaker to her husband and four sons, she had worked alongside her family in their endeavors over the years where they had owned and operated the Village Liquor Store, Abbotts Deli and Abbotts Catering, all in Randolph.
Growing up in Salamanca, Ethelann attended the Salamanca Presbyterian Church. Following her marriage to Russell A. Abbott, on May 16, 1959, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Randolph, she became a communicant of the Catholic Church and for many years sang in the church choir and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.
She was additionally a member of the Randolph American Legion Unit 181 Auxiliary, former Randolph Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 2271 Auxiliary, Randolph Free Library and the Randolph Quilt Club.
She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, quilting, spending time with her family and playing the piano.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Russell A. Abbott; three sons, Samuel Peter Abbott II and wife Maureen of Endicott, Russell Patrick Abbott of Norfolk, Va. and John Phillip Abbott of Randolph; four grandchildren, Sam Peter Abbott III and Brandon Michael Abbott, both of Kennedy, Bronson Timothy Abbott of Jamestown and Joelle DeJohn of Endicott; as well as a sister, Jane Evans of Rochester; and a niece, Kim (Doug) Bliss of Great Valley.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Paul Abbott on Aug. 12, 2018; and brothers, Irving R. Evans Jr. and Benjamin Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) in the Van Rensselaer and Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Polio Survivors Association or Breast Cancer Survivors Association.
