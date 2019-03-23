BRADFORD, Pa. - Eugene A. "Gene" Gigliotti, 92, of 10 Chamberlain Ave., Bradford, passed away Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Bradford Manor.
Born Oct. 1, 1926, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Joseph G. and Elizabeth Falsatta Gigliotti.
He was a 2002 honorary graduate of Bradford High School, as part of the Operation Recognition for those veterans who left school early to secure our nation's freedom.
On Nov. 25, 1944, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in 14th Infantry, European Theater in Germany, during WWII. He was honorably discharged Aug. 20, 1946.
Gene was employed as a professional firefighter for the City of Bradford from Aug. 12, 1952 to Oct. 1, 1976. In addition to his full-time employment, Gene started the first air freight delivery service from the Bradford Regional Airport in 1960. He also owned and operated Crystal Coil & Bar Supply and along with his son, Tim, he owned and operated Bradford Air Cargo & Dedicated Delivery Service.
Gene was a lifetime member of St. Bernard Church, VFW Post 212 and the American Legion.
Mr. Gigliotti is survived by his son, Timothy (Robert Pascarella) Gigliotti of Bradford; one brother, George Gigliotti of Bradford; Gene's companion of many years, Debbie Patrick and her son, Cody Minich of Bradford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Alice Collins Gigliotti; one sister, Ida Rose Gigliotti; and two brothers, Joseph Gigliotti and Patrick Gigliotti.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (March 26, 2019) in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc., 372 E. Main St., and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 27, 2019). At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday a prayer service will be held, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, with Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. After the Mass, committal services and full military honors by members of the U.S. Army and members of the Honor Guard of the Bradford American Legion Post 108 will be conducted in St. Bernard Mausoleum, with entombment to follow.
Memorials contributions if desired may be made to the .
