SALAMANCA - Eugene Bias, of Salamanca, passed away Saturday (July 6, 2019).Gene was a veteran of WWII US Navy stationed on the USS Attu (CVE-102) escort carrier.He was a maintenance man, at the Dudley Hotel in Salamanca, for 25 years. Gene retired in 1989.He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Jimerson of Rochester; a son, Steven E. Bias of North Chili; a sister, Lucille Jarvis of Salamanca; grandchildren, Joe and Jodi Jimerson of Rochester and Jaysen Bias of Buffalo; a step-grandson, David Olson of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends.He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Vivian I. Bias of Salamanca; an infant son, David Bias; parents, John and Anna Bias; brothers, Mike, Jim and John Bias; sisters, Mary, Matilda, Virginia and Ann Bias.Per Gene's request, there will be no prior calling hours or services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery, Salamanca.