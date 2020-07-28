CANASTOTA - Eugene K. "Butch" Drugg, 65, of Wilson Ave., passed away early Thursday morning (July 23, 2020) in Francis House, Syracuse, where he had been a resident for the past three weeks, after battling cancer for 2 1/2 years.
Born in Salamanca on May 10, 1955, he was the son of Melvin Waite and Marion J. Drugg. He married Marlene Whitson in Pennsylvania on Aug. 6, 1988.
A resident of Oneida and Canastota since 1988, Butch was a graduate from high school in Salamanca.
Prior to his retirement, Butch was a truck loader for Hershey's Ice Cream, and for the 30 years prior, was a process engineer. He had formerly been employed by Thermold and Syracuse Plastics.
Butch enjoyed golfing at Casolwood Golf Club and bowled in various leagues in the area. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping and especially his bonfires.
Butch was heavily involved with the annual golf benefit, the "Dougmeister," for the past 10 years, that was held in honor of his good friend. He was both a Buffalo Bills and a Yankees fan. Butch was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving besides his wife Marlene, is a son, Jared (Nicole) Drugg of Liverpool; a daughter, Sarah (Brian) Emerson of Oneida; two sons, Charles (Kristi) Shaw of Georgia and Andrew (Rachel) Shaw of Canastota; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild and another on the way; three sisters, Betty (Mike) St. Clair of Limestone, Patty (Rick) Weber of Olean and Linda (Bobby) Rail of Little Valley; a brother, Bill (Elizabeth) Waite of Virginia; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jack) Morrow, Sherry (Jack) Morrison and Susie (Mike) Burrell, all of Elmira, Shelly (Bill) VanWagner of Tennessee and Kathy (Chris) Brand of Poconos, Pa.; brothers-in-law, George (Wendy) Whitson, Mike Whitson and Jerry Whitson, all of Elmira; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held were held Monday (July 27, 2020) from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home Inc., 300 S. Peterboro St., Canastota, with the Reverend Tony Tosti, officiating.
Contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or to Roswell Park at Oneida Oncology, 604 Seneca St., Oneida, NY 13421.
