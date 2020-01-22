|
OLEAN - Eugene T. "Gene" Abdo, 91, of 315 N. Ninth St., passed away peacefully Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, with his family by his side.
Born on July 26, 1928, in Olean, he was the son of Abraham and Rose Ash Abdo. On Jan. 28, 1949, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, in Olean, he married June Smith, who predeceased him April 1, 2008.
Mr. Abdo was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947. He then went on to work for Daystrom Furniture, and later retiring after 35 years, as a machinist for Dresser Rand.
He was a lifelong member of the St. Joseph's Maronite Church in Olean. In his free time, he enjoyed painting; blackjack; casino trips; movies nights; horse racing; and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He was passionate about his faith and more importantly, was devoted to being with his family. He enjoyed trips with his boys, and could often be seen on the porch of his home during the summer, with his family.
Surviving are four sons, Tom (Denise) Abdo, Tim (Theresa) Abdo, Mike (Gigi) Abdo and Rick Abdo, all of Olean; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Hasard; seven brothers, William, James, Albert, Edward, Louis, Johnny and Fred Abdo; three sisters, Julia Bannorra, Alice Cole and Mary Lemon; and a son-in-law, Gary Hasard.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 22, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to St. Joseph's Maronite Church.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020