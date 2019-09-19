Home

R.J. Fahy Funeral Home
116 N Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
(607) 334-8833
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Eva R. Warren


1942 - 2019
Eva R. Warren Obituary
NORWICH - Eva R. Warren, 77, of Norwich, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.

Eva spent her life in the Norwich area working at Unison for 33 years.

She was a good friend to many, always willing to lend a hand or a sympathetic ear. She was known to adopt many cats in need of a home. Eva's greatest joy in life was her family. She provided many hours of daycare to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and never tired of spending time with them.

Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Michael; her stepchildren, Michael Ashton and Christopher and Amanda Ashton; her grandchildren, Connie Penner and Matt Bilodeau and their children, Ethan and Wesson; Jessica and Paul Shultis and their children, Sarah and Noah; Erica Penner and Jeremy Green and their children, Isaiah, Dominique and Jacob; Eva Anderson and Hai Nguyen and their children, Caleb, Justin and Alexis; Dawn Perkins and her children, Chasity and Kyle; Tammy Anderson and Calvin Merkel an their children, Keyonna and Kali; John and Jasmine Anderson and their children, John Jr., Jason and Jasper. She was also survived by her sister, Bertha (Larry) Skinner; and many friends, too numerous to mention.

She was predeceased by her son, John Anderson; her daughter, Linda Anderson; and her stepson, Richard Miner.

A memorial service for Eva will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at R.J. Fahy Funeral Home, 116 N. Broad St. Norwich, with Rev. Jeremy Stopford officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences to Eva's family may be left at www.fahyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
