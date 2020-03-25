|
JAMESTOWN - Mrs. Evelyn Caruso, 98, formerly of Kill Buck, died Sunday (March 22, 2020) at Heritage Park Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing, Jamestown.
Born Sept. 25, 1921, in Collins, she was the daughter of the late T. Fenton and Emma Zirock Smith. She was married June 29, 1949, to Mr. John Caruso, who predeceased her Aug. 28, 2000.
Mrs. Caruso had been employed at Taylor Jamestown for five years and had owned and operated the former Caruso's Restaurant on Main Street in Salamanca from 1958 to 1967 with her husband and brother-in-law, James Caruso. She also had been employed as a salesclerk at the former Keggeries & Smith in Salamanca and in the bookkeeping department at the Cattaraugus County Bank.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, was an avid reader and had enjoyed crocheting.
Surviving are a son, Thomas (Deborah) Caruso of Panama; two grandchildren, Andrew (Ashley) Caruso of Kennedy and Amanda Caruso of Raleigh, N.C.; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Eleanor Barber of Fredonia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a son, Tony Caruso; and two sisters, Marian Blatner and Olive Holdridge.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery, Little Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the donor's choice.
The family wishes to acknowledge the staff of Heritage Park and Randolph Manor for their kindness and care they showed to their mother.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 25, 2020