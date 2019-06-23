WELLSVILLE - Evelyn Mae Bissell, 94, a resident of Manor Hills, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House.
She was born May 15, 1925, in Bolivar, the daughter of the late Kilburn and Blanche (Tompkins) Cowles.
On July 9, 1971, in Wellsville, she married Paul R. Bissell, who predeceased her May 27, 1986.
At the age of 4, her family moved to Stannards. She attended the Stannards School and Wellsville High School.
She first worked pumping gas for Reuning's Service Station in Wellsville, the Eclipse Ammunition Plant in Elmira Heights during WW II, and Bausch and Lomb in Wellsville. For many years she was a waitress for the Modern Diner and the Coffee Pot Restaurants in Wellsville. In retirement, she worked as a courier for Security Norstar Bank.
She and Paul were active members of "Coops Troops" square dance group, which they enjoyed thoroughly.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Bev) Nye and Carole Nye, both of Wellsville; Gerald (Sandra) Mascho of Fisherville, Ky., Jean (Bob) Klumpp of Amherst, Dean (Brenda) Bissell of Allegany, Margaret "Peggy" Calhoun of Alfred, Paul (Mareta) Bissell of Wellsville; Shirley (Dick) Whitesell of Wellsville, Brenda (Jim) Kavanaugh of Henrietta; a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Tompkins of Wellsville; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a long time friend, Joanne Elliot of Wellsville
In addition to her parents and her husband Paul, she was predeceased by two sons, Gary K. Nye, and Alan R. Nye; two former husbands, Lyle Nye and Paul Mascho; three brothers, Arthur Cowles, Donald Cowles and Richard Tompkins; four sisters, Lillian App, Bea Dunning, Nettie Stephens and Doris Stone.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (June 26, 2019) from at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday (June 27, 2019) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stannards Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Hallsport Christian Church, or the Hart Comfort House.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Hart Comfort House and the staff at Manor Hills for the wonderful care she received over the past year and a half.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 23, 2019