Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn M. Bissell. View Sign Service Information J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc 34 W State St Wellsville , NY 14895 (585)-593-3430 Send Flowers Obituary

WELLSVILLE - Evelyn Mae Bissell, 94, a resident of Manor Hills, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House.



She was born May 15, 1925, in Bolivar, the daughter of the late Kilburn and Blanche (Tompkins) Cowles.



On July 9, 1971, in Wellsville, she married Paul R. Bissell, who predeceased her May 27, 1986.



At the age of 4, her family moved to Stannards. She attended the Stannards School and Wellsville High School.



She first worked pumping gas for Reuning's Service Station in Wellsville, the Eclipse Ammunition Plant in Elmira Heights during WW II, and Bausch and Lomb in Wellsville. For many years she was a waitress for the Modern Diner and the Coffee Pot Restaurants in Wellsville. In retirement, she worked as a courier for Security Norstar Bank.



She and Paul were active members of "Coops Troops" square dance group, which they enjoyed thoroughly.



She is survived by her children, Ronald (Bev) Nye and Carole Nye, both of Wellsville; Gerald (Sandra) Mascho of Fisherville, Ky., Jean (Bob) Klumpp of Amherst, Dean (Brenda) Bissell of Allegany, Margaret "Peggy" Calhoun of Alfred, Paul (Mareta) Bissell of Wellsville; Shirley (Dick) Whitesell of Wellsville, Brenda (Jim) Kavanaugh of Henrietta; a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Tompkins of Wellsville; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a long time friend, Joanne Elliot of Wellsville



In addition to her parents and her husband Paul, she was predeceased by two sons, Gary K. Nye, and Alan R. Nye; two former husbands, Lyle Nye and Paul Mascho; three brothers, Arthur Cowles, Donald Cowles and Richard Tompkins; four sisters, Lillian App, Bea Dunning, Nettie Stephens and Doris Stone.



Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (June 26, 2019) from at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday (June 27, 2019) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stannards Cemetery.



Please consider memorial donations to the Hallsport Christian Church, or the Hart Comfort House.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Hart Comfort House and the staff at Manor Hills for the wonderful care she received over the past year and a half.



To leave online condolences, please visit WELLSVILLE - Evelyn Mae Bissell, 94, a resident of Manor Hills, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House.She was born May 15, 1925, in Bolivar, the daughter of the late Kilburn and Blanche (Tompkins) Cowles.On July 9, 1971, in Wellsville, she married Paul R. Bissell, who predeceased her May 27, 1986.At the age of 4, her family moved to Stannards. She attended the Stannards School and Wellsville High School.She first worked pumping gas for Reuning's Service Station in Wellsville, the Eclipse Ammunition Plant in Elmira Heights during WW II, and Bausch and Lomb in Wellsville. For many years she was a waitress for the Modern Diner and the Coffee Pot Restaurants in Wellsville. In retirement, she worked as a courier for Security Norstar Bank.She and Paul were active members of "Coops Troops" square dance group, which they enjoyed thoroughly.She is survived by her children, Ronald (Bev) Nye and Carole Nye, both of Wellsville; Gerald (Sandra) Mascho of Fisherville, Ky., Jean (Bob) Klumpp of Amherst, Dean (Brenda) Bissell of Allegany, Margaret "Peggy" Calhoun of Alfred, Paul (Mareta) Bissell of Wellsville; Shirley (Dick) Whitesell of Wellsville, Brenda (Jim) Kavanaugh of Henrietta; a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Tompkins of Wellsville; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a long time friend, Joanne Elliot of WellsvilleIn addition to her parents and her husband Paul, she was predeceased by two sons, Gary K. Nye, and Alan R. Nye; two former husbands, Lyle Nye and Paul Mascho; three brothers, Arthur Cowles, Donald Cowles and Richard Tompkins; four sisters, Lillian App, Bea Dunning, Nettie Stephens and Doris Stone.Friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (June 26, 2019) from at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday (June 27, 2019) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stannards Cemetery.Please consider memorial donations to the Hallsport Christian Church, or the Hart Comfort House.The family would like to thank the staff at the Hart Comfort House and the staff at Manor Hills for the wonderful care she received over the past year and a half.To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com. Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close