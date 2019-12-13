Home

Everett Glenn Wetzel


1926 - 2019
Everett Glenn Wetzel Obituary
ROCHESTER - Everett Glenn Wetzel, 93, of Rochester, formerly of Millport, Pa. and Olean, N.Y., passed away on his birthday, Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) in the VA Medical Center, Canandaigua, after a long illness.

Born on Monday, Dec. 6, 1926, in Bentleyville, Pa., he was a son of Christy and Melda Varney Wetzel. On June 28, 1947, in Millport, he married Betty B. Morris, who passed away on Nov. 5, 1992. On April 13, 1993, he married Winifred J. "Wendy" Maue, who survives.

Glenn was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during World War II. He was employed as a truck driver for many years, and lastly was employed by McGraw Edison, in Olean.

Surviving besides his wife, of Rochester, are a stepdaughter, Kim Campbell of Rochester; two stepsons, Sean Anderson of Walworth and Ross Anderson of Utah; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Cole and Jared Campbell, and Zayd and Allayna Anderson; two brothers, Edwin Wetzel of Coudersport, Pa. and Robert Wetzel of Florida; two sisters, Mary Ellen (Gordon) Olson and Emily Jordan, both of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Glenn was predeceased by a daughter, Nancy W. Kaufman; a brother, David Wetzel; and a sister, Evelyn Engle.

In keeping with Glenn's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A graveside service, with members of the Potter County Honor Guard according military honors, will be held in the spring of 2020.

Glenn entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Glenn, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
