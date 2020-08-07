LITTLE VALLEY - Evva Mae Bronneberg, 76, of the Town of Little Valley, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at her home.



She was born Sept. 11, 1943, the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence Worden Steinhauer. On Jan. 6, 1962, she married Frans Bronneberg, who survives.



Mrs. Bronneberg was a schoolteacher for 36 years, having taught at St. Patrick's Catholic School in Salamanca, Bradford (Pa.) Central Christian High School and she retired from Bradford Area High School.



She was a member of Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Salamanca, and sang in the choir at St. Mary's RC Church in Little Valley for 20 years.



She was a strong supporter of the Cattaraugus County Fair and loved to sew, crochet, read and knit. She also contributed to any church bazaar in the area.



Besides her loving husband of 58 years, she is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth (Tim Jarosch) Bronneberg of Charleston, S.C.; a son, John (Lauren) Bronneberg of Cattaraugus; and two grandchildren, Jacob and Julia Bronneberg. She is also survived by two brothers, Arthur Steinhauer of Bradford and Wendell Steinhauer of Mount Holly, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Mass will be said at a later date. Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace RC Church in Salamanca, or any area ambulance service.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.

