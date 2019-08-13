|
JIMERSONTOWN - Ezra Ray Redeye, 32, of Center Road, Jimersontown, died unexpectedly, Friday (Aug. 9, 2019) at home.
Born May 14, 1987, in Jamestown, he was the son of Theresa Printup and Earl Redeye Jr., both of Jimersontown.
He was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians; and the Wolf Clan; and was a member of the Coldspring Longhouse.
Ezra was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 2005 and attended both Onondaga Community College; Syracuse; and Alfred State College, Alfred.
He had been employed with the Seneca Nation Department of Public Works for over a year. Previously, he had been an iron worker apprentice with the Local 6 in Buffalo and a member of the Laborers' Local 621 Olean N.Y.
He enjoyed playing football and lacrosse, and was on the champion 2005 SHS lacrosse team. He loved motorcycles and four wheelers, and had raced competitively when he was younger. He also enjoyed reading.
Surviving besides his parents are his maternal grandparents, Martin Crouse and Joyce Huff of Jimersontown; paternal grandmother, Kathryn (the late Earl Sr.) Redeye of Jimersontown; nine aunts, Renda Huff of Salamanca, Gilbetine Halftown of Steamburg, Victoria Mercado, Veronica Stevens and Crystal Mitchell, all of Gowanda, Jaunita Williams of Chicago, Ill., Valerie (Joel) Bennett of Gowanda, Sally (Donald) John of Jimersontown and Leslie Ann (Marc) John of Steamburg; four uncles, Charles Redeye Sr. and John Redeye Sr., both of Jimersontown, and Greg (Melissa Oldshield) Miller and William (Tammy) Canella, both of Salamanca; and several cousins including Teresa Redeye.
He was predeceased by three aunts, Marilyn Maglott, Vanessa Halftown and Barry Halftown.
Friends may call beginning Monday afternoon and continuing all day Tuesday at the family home, 3753 Center Road, Jimersontown. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at the family home, with members of the Coldspring Longhouse, officiating.
Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.oro [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 13, 2019