ELLICOTTVILLE - Faith A. Henry, 96, formerly of Ellicottville, passed away Nov. 19, 2018, in Hellertown, Pa.



She was born May 26, 1922, in Brooklyn, daughter of the late James and Hazel Chamberlin Andrew.



Raised in Little Valley, Mrs. Henry graduated from Little Valley High School and earned her B.A. at the University of Buffalo in 1941.



On Dec. 21, 1941, she married her classmate, Edward G. Henry, who predeceased her in 1999.



After living in Buffalo, they moved to DeWitt, where Mrs. Henry taught English for Fayetteville-Manlius High School. Following retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Henry moved to Ellicottville, where she resided for 17 years, until she moved near her daughter, Faith, in Allentown, Pa.



Mrs. Henry was a member of Holy Name of Mary RC Church in Ellicottville and its Altar and Rosary Society; the Daughters of the American Revolution; the Ellicottville Historical Society; and the NYS Retired Teacher Association.



Mrs. Henry is survived by two daughters, Faith (Frank) Willis of Allentown and Nancy Roberts of Syracuse; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and loving husband, Mrs. Henry is predeceased by a son, E. Michael Henry; and two sisters, Barbara Moore and Shirley Allard.



A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) from Holy Cross RC Church in Ellicottville.



Memorials may be made to Holy Cross RC Church.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.