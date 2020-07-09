WOODSTOCK, Ga. - It is with sadness that the children of Faith Anita Obermiller Handley, formerly of Portville, N.Y., announce her passing on Friday (July 3, 2020) at Woodstock Nursing Home in Woodstock. She was 91.
Born May 7, 1929, in Olean, N.Y., to Carl Obermiller and Carolyn Bucher Obermiller, she grew up in Rock City, N.Y. In 1950 she married John Handley of Olean.
She attended St. Elizabeth's Academy in Allegany, N.Y., and graduated from Olean High School.
She retired after a 28-year career as a senior account representative with Olean General Hospital. A single mom, Faith's crowning achievement was raising and leading her family.
Faith was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and its Rosary Society of Portville, and later the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels in Olean.
She moved to the Atlanta area in 2013 to be close to family. She loved flowers, birds and music. She worked hard all her life and had a great many friends. Faith's life was a life well lived.
"…Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!" ( Matthew 25:23).
Faith is survived by her five children, Steven (Marna) Handley of Fort Wayne, Ind., Elaine (Robert Miner) Handley of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Nancy Morris of Jacksonville, N.C., Janice (Kenneth Luciano) Powers of Bethesda, Md. and Jacqueline (Jeffrey) Foote of Milton. She was proud of her seven grandchildren, Justin, Megan and Braden Handley, Kathryn Powers, Isaac Handley-Miner, and Jake and Luke Foote; and eight great-grandchildren. Faith is also survived by her sister, Mary Louise Kilcoyne of North Andover, Mass.; and brother, Edward Obermiller of South China, Maine; several cousins, including Joseph Bucher of Bolivar, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her memory at a future date.
Donations can be made in her name to the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels, https://smaolean.org/give.