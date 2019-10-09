|
|
BOLIVAR - Faith M. Perkins, 59, of 83 Prospect St., passed away Monday (Oct. 7, 2019) at her home, following a lengthy illness.
Born Nov. 23, 1959, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Charles and Irene Wedge Miller.
Faith was a graduate of Bolivar Central School, Class of 1977, and received an associate's degree in accounting from Jamestown Community College in Olean. She was a member of the Dean's List and the Student Senate.
Faith had been employed by the American Olean Tile Co. for 35 years, and she was a member and officer in the United Steel Workers Union prior to her retirement. Following her retirement, Faith was employed by ACCORD Corporation in Belmont and Highland Health Care Center in Wellsville from May 2015 to June 2018.
She was a member of Kenyon Andrus Post 772 American Legion Auxiliary in Bolivar, the Bolivar Fireman's Auxiliary and a Girl Scout Leader.
Surviving are her husband, Chris Perkins of Bolivar; two children, Rebecca (Ryan) Moore of Bolivar and Michael Perkins of Bolivar; her mother, Irene Miller of Bolivar; eight grandchildren, Bradey, Ryleigh, Adam, Angel, Mikayla, Dylan, David and Dalton; three step grandchildren, Sierra, Elizabeth and Kaycee; four sisters, Rhonda Slocum, Charlene (Jim) DiBartolo, Sonya (Norman) Ellis and Susan Miller, all of Bolivar; and one brother, Lawrence Miller of Bolivar.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 9, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. Pastor Roy Elliott will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials may be made to the , B. Thomas Golisano Hospitality House, 1120 South Goodman Ave. Rochester NY 14620.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 9, 2019