Dr. Fedele J. "Fred" Goi
WILLIAMSVILLE - Dr. Fedele "Fred" J. Goi, of Williamsville, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) in Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

He was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Newark, N.J., a son of the late Joseph and Francis Sposato Goi.

Surviving is a daughter, Amy Chiu (Thomas) Ricketts; his beloved grandchildren, Olivia Chiu, Sean Chiu, Matthew Chiu, Bridget (Kyle) Miller, Brittany (Ronald) Baer III and Samantha Thomas; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Anne Marie Gasser, Florence Henderson-Leone, Joanne (Peter) DiNicola, Elsie Burton and James (Gail) Goi; a brother-in-law, Henry Komoniewski; his ex-wife and good friend, Rosemarie (Gogo) Goi; his special friend and care giver, Linda Meadow; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private gathering will be held at Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials if desired, to Kalieda Foundation/Cardiac Rehabilitation, 415 Tremont St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120 or the Fillmore Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735.

Online condolences at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
