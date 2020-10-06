WILLIAMSVILLE - Dr. Fedele "Fred" J. Goi, of Williamsville, died Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020) in Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Newark, N.J., a son of the late Joseph and Francis Sposato Goi.
Surviving is a daughter, Amy Chiu (Thomas) Ricketts; his beloved grandchildren, Olivia Chiu, Sean Chiu, Matthew Chiu, Bridget (Kyle) Miller, Brittany (Ronald) Baer III and Samantha Thomas; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Anne Marie Gasser, Florence Henderson-Leone, Joanne (Peter) DiNicola, Elsie Burton and James (Gail) Goi; a brother-in-law, Henry Komoniewski; his ex-wife and good friend, Rosemarie (Gogo) Goi; his special friend and care giver, Linda Meadow; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private gathering will be held at Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials if desired, to Kalieda Foundation/Cardiac Rehabilitation, 415 Tremont St., North Tonawanda, NY 14120 or the Fillmore Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735.
Online condolences at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.