Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DiStasio Funeral Home Inc
55 S Main St.
Cattaraugus, NY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St, John's Church
28 Ellicott St
Cattaraugus, NY
View Map
More Obituaries for Fenton Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fenton H. Brown


1923 - 2020
Fenton H. Brown Obituary
CATTARAUGUS - Fenton H. Brown, of 183 S. Main St., Cattaraugus, entered into rest Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at the age of 96.

He was born May 20, 1923, in Cattaraugus, and was the son of Harold and Florence Brown. He married Ida Lucille (Lucy) Lenhart on Oct. 20, 1946, in Kansas. They were happily married for over 71 years, before Lucy passed away in 2018.

Fenton owned and operated the F. H. Brown Ford Motor Dealership, in Cattaraugus, for over 20 years. After selling the business, he worked at TODCO, and then the Salamanca Nursing Home.

Two very important things to him were his faith and his family. He was a member of the Cattaraugus United Methodist church for over 80 years, where he served on numerous committees; was lay leader; chairman of the church council; and sang in the church and community choirs, with his two daughters.

Fenton enjoyed playing tennis; watching all sports; square dancing; and playing cards, of which bridge was his favorite.

He served in the U.S. Army during WW II, as a tech sergeant, from 1943-46, and was privileged to go on the Buffalo Honor Flight in May 2019, to Washington, D.C., along with 52 other veterans from WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam.

He is survived by a sister, Frances Krueger of Florida; two daughters, Teresa (Richard) Feuz and Michele (Peter) Illig, both of Cattaraugus; seven grandchildren, Ryann (Daniel) Taylor, Carissa (Mark) Davis, Janelle (Joseph) Zera, Stephen (Brittany) Feuz, Jacqueline Illlig, Patrick (Hannah) Illig and Lindsey (Ryan) McNamee; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephew.

Fenton was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Lucy; and a son, Ricky Brown.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at DiStasio Funeral Home Inc, 55 S Main St., Cattaraugus. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at St. John's Church, 28 Ellicott St., Cattaraugus. A luncheon will be held after the service at the Cattaraugus Firemen's Club.

Online condolences may be made at distasiofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
