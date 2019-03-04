Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora Belle Prentice. View Sign





Born Sept. 23, 1923, in Coudersport, Pa., she was the daughter of Willard L. and Grace B. Redner Cutler.



Flora had resided most of her life in Belfast and was a graduate of Ulysses (Pa.) High School, Class of 1941.



For several years, she was an assembly person at Acme Electric Corp., in Cuba, and for several years, she was an inspector at Motorola Corp., in Arcade.



She was a member of the Belfast United Methodist Church; past member of the Belfast Crafty Belles; and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Bartlett Chapter 411 of Belfast.



She also enjoyed reading.



Surviving are a son, William (Ann) Killian of Portsmouth, Ohio; two daughters, Joyce Barber of Cuba and Sharon (Wayne) Collins of Dalzell, S.C.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by two brothers, LeRoy Cutler and Walter Cutler; five sisters, Vivian F. Cutler, Edith Mack, Joyce Palmer, Blanche Gross and Beulah Martinez.



There will be no visitations. A memorial service will be held at a later date with the Rev. Craig Beulow, pastor of the Belfast Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Belfast.



Memorials may be made to a , or the Belfast United Methodist Church.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast.



